Dr. Ladan Shahabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ladan Shahabi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ladan Shahabi, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor.
Dr. Shahabi works at
Locations
-
1
Primary Care Beverly Hills8641 Wilshire Blvd Ste 115, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 855-7002
-
2
Navid Ziran MD Inc2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 1090, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 917-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shahabi?
Dr Shahabi is the most compassionate, expert, cosmetic dermatologist. She’s highly skilled with lasers, she listens and is honest, and she turned my skin from red and blotchy to beautiful. But I followed her recommendations and stayed out of the sun after each treatment. And let me tell you, my skin is so much better. I would not go to anyone else. I don’t care how long it takes to get in to see her. She is worth the wait.
About Dr. Ladan Shahabi, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1093833709
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahabi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahabi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahabi works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahabi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahabi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.