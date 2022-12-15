Overview

Dr. Ladan Shahabi, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor.



Dr. Shahabi works at Primary Care Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.