See All Plastic Surgeons in Reno, NV
Dr. Ladawn Talbott, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ladawn Talbott, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (22)
Map Pin Small Reno, NV
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ladawn Talbott, MD

Dr. Ladawn Talbott, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Talbott works at Talbott Plastic Surgery Center in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Tiffany McCormack, MD
Dr. Tiffany McCormack, MD
4.5 (6)
View Profile

Dr. Talbott's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Renew MD
    5060 Meadowood Mall Cir, Reno, NV 89502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 348-4790
  2. 2
    High Sierra Medical Group
    601 Ralston St Ste 200, Reno, NV 89503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 348-4790

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Talbott?

    Jan 04, 2020
    Exceptionally caring and highly professional.
    — Jan 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ladawn Talbott, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ladawn Talbott, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Talbott to family and friends

    Dr. Talbott's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Talbott

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ladawn Talbott, MD.

    About Dr. Ladawn Talbott, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528147477
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • U of TX
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ladawn Talbott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talbott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Talbott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Talbott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Talbott works at Talbott Plastic Surgery Center in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Talbott’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Talbott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talbott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talbott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talbott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ladawn Talbott, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.