Dr. Ladd Atkins, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ladd Atkins, DO
Dr. Ladd Atkins, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Atkins works at
Dr. Atkins' Office Locations
Face and Body Medical Aesthtics9906 Riverside Pkwy, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 298-8080Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 4110 S 100th East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 857-7246
- 3 1487 S Williams Ave, Westville, OK 74965 Directions (918) 512-1931
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After cancer surgery caused my lower eyelid to droop down because of nerve damage Dr. Atkins did surgery to repair the damage. His staff are very friendly and professional. I have been to Dr. Atkins before as has my wife and he has always been very helpful and is without doubt a gifted surgeon. I couldn't be happier with my results. As I age I seem to acquire more and more doctors but Dr. Atkins is my favorite, I feel like I'm visiting an old friend when I go to see him. He is a five star doctor and I recommend him without reservation.
About Dr. Ladd Atkins, DO
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1912198375
Education & Certifications
- OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atkins accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atkins works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkins.
