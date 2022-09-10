See All General Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Ladd Atkins, DO

General Surgery
3.4 (25)
Map Pin Small Tulsa, OK
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ladd Atkins, DO

Dr. Ladd Atkins, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Atkins works at Face & Body in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Westville, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Atkins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Face and Body Medical Aesthtics
    9906 Riverside Pkwy, Tulsa, OK 74137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 298-8080
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    4110 S 100th East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 857-7246
  3. 3
    1487 S Williams Ave, Westville, OK 74965 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 512-1931

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Abdominal Pain
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Abdominal Pain
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 10, 2022
    After cancer surgery caused my lower eyelid to droop down because of nerve damage Dr. Atkins did surgery to repair the damage. His staff are very friendly and professional. I have been to Dr. Atkins before as has my wife and he has always been very helpful and is without doubt a gifted surgeon. I couldn't be happier with my results. As I age I seem to acquire more and more doctors but Dr. Atkins is my favorite, I feel like I'm visiting an old friend when I go to see him. He is a five star doctor and I recommend him without reservation.
    Harvey Harper — Sep 10, 2022
    About Dr. Ladd Atkins, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912198375
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ladd Atkins, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Atkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Atkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

