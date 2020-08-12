Dr. Spiegel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ladd Spiegel, MD
Dr. Ladd Spiegel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore.
Dr. Spiegel's Office Locations
- 1 80 8th Ave Ste 1101, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 352-0096
The best psychiatrist I've ever encountered (and there have been quite a few). Dr. Spiegel listens carefully, and trusts his patients. He is creative in his approach, allowing for nuance where needed--as it so often is in this field. He's also consistent with his smiles and positive demeanor, flexible with communication, and truly invested in his patients. I feel lucky to work with him.
About Dr. Ladd Spiegel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
- Psychiatry
Dr. Spiegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiegel.
