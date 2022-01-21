Overview of Dr. Ladin Yurteri-Kaplan, MD

Dr. Ladin Yurteri-Kaplan, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Yurteri-Kaplan works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY with other offices in Orangeburg, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Uterine Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.