Dr. Lazaro IV has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ladislas Lazaro IV, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ladislas Lazaro IV, MD
Dr. Ladislas Lazaro IV, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lazaro IV works at
Dr. Lazaro IV's Office Locations
L. Lazaro Iv Apmc913 S College Rd Ste 110, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 237-5008
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Iberia Medical Center
- Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Opelousas General Health System
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Lazaro for a number of years, and he and his staff are wonderful. They are caring and kind and always take the time to really listen.
About Dr. Ladislas Lazaro IV, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1336137215
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazaro IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazaro IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazaro IV works at
Dr. Lazaro IV has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazaro IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazaro IV. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazaro IV.
