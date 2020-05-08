Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ladly Abraham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ladly Abraham, MD
Dr. Ladly Abraham, MD is a Pulmonologist in Conway, AR. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway and Conway Regional Health System.
Dr. Abraham works at
Dr. Abraham's Office Locations
Intensivist Group LLC650 United Dr Ste 200, Conway, AR 72032 Directions (501) 852-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Conway Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was sick for a year, hospitalized 3 times last year, doing my best to get better and going to a doctor in Russellville. I decided to as least try another doctor and went to Dr Abraham in Conway, THE VERY NEXT DAY I was better, in a week I was as good as I was 3 years ago. I can't say enough good about Doctor Abraham, Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ladly Abraham, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1972537090
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.