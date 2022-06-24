Dr. Koziol has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ladonna Koziol, MD
Overview of Dr. Ladonna Koziol, MD
Dr. Ladonna Koziol, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Koziol works at
Dr. Koziol's Office Locations
Internal Medicine2101 S Arlington Heights Rd Ste 108, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (224) 404-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is wonderful , takes time with you
About Dr. Ladonna Koziol, MD
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koziol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koziol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koziol has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koziol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Koziol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koziol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koziol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koziol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.