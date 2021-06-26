Dr. Ladynez Espinal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espinal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ladynez Espinal, MD
Overview of Dr. Ladynez Espinal, MD
Dr. Ladynez Espinal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miramar, FL.
Dr. Espinal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Espinal's Office Locations
-
1
NuWave Women's Health3000 SW 148th Ave Ste 215, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 538-1700
-
2
Tlc Womens Health Center LLC1000 N Hiatus Rd Ste 160, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 538-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Espinal?
The best doctor I’ve ever seen! Dr.Espinal is kind, knowledgeable and thorough. She took her time answering all my questions, gave me great advice and made me feel comfortable. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Ladynez Espinal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1023121563
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta Medical Center
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espinal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espinal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espinal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espinal works at
Dr. Espinal has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Espinal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espinal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espinal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.