Dr. Scott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lagina Scott, MD
Overview
Dr. Lagina Scott, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Scott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Careview Health Group LLC292 Euclid Ave Ste 210, San Diego, CA 92114 Directions (619) 662-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
City Heights Family Health Center5454 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92115 Directions (619) 515-2300
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?
Dr. Lagina is great. She explains everything in detail and recommends what's best for my health. Thank you
About Dr. Lagina Scott, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1558897009
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.