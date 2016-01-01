Overview of Dr. Laila Akhund, MD

Dr. Laila Akhund, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Foxboro, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Akhund works at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center in Foxboro, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.