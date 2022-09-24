Overview of Dr. Laila Ali Hassan, MD

Dr. Laila Ali Hassan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Ali Hassan works at Amir Hassan MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.