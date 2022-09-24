See All Rheumatologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Laila Ali Hassan, MD

Rheumatology
3.3 (49)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Laila Ali Hassan, MD

Dr. Laila Ali Hassan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Ali Hassan works at Amir Hassan MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ali Hassan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amir Hassan MD
    11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 330, Houston, TX 77089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 922-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Arthritis
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Limb Pain

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Sep 24, 2022
    Dr. Hassan is just incredible. She explained my concerns in deep details. I loved her personality and it was a doctor’s visit but it was a great experience. I would recommend her..10 stars from me. Fazal
    F. Mahmood — Sep 24, 2022
    About Dr. Laila Ali Hassan, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942395496
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Hassan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ali Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ali Hassan works at Amir Hassan MD in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ali Hassan’s profile.

    Dr. Ali Hassan has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali Hassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali Hassan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

