Dr. Laila Kassees, MD
Overview of Dr. Laila Kassees, MD
Dr. Laila Kassees, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from U Mainz.
Dr. Kassees' Office Locations
Memphis Childrens Clinic3155 Kirby Whitten Rd, Bartlett, TN 38134 Directions (901) 244-5380
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely great I am trust to her so much with my kids excellent Dr.
About Dr. Laila Kassees, MD
- Pediatrics
- 57 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1871529271
Education & Certifications
- U Mainz
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassees has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassees accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kassees works at
Dr. Kassees speaks Arabic.
