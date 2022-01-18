Dr. Laila Needham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Needham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laila Needham, MD
Overview of Dr. Laila Needham, MD
Dr. Laila Needham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palatka, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HASSAN I / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Needham's Office Locations
Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates of St. Augustine LLC700 Zeagler Dr Ste 3, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 530-2380
Genesis WHC5 Boulder Rock Dr Ste D, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 246-2350
Flagler Hospital Inc.400 Health Park Blvd, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (386) 530-2380
Pulmonary Associates of Saint Augustine300 Health Park Blvd Ste 3002, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 819-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best OBGYN I’ve ever had. She is warm, attentive, and very professional. I’m grateful to have found her.
About Dr. Laila Needham, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic
- 1528241700
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HASSAN I / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
Dr. Needham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Needham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Needham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Needham has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, C-Section and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Needham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Needham speaks Arabic.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Needham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Needham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Needham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Needham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.