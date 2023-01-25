Dr. Laila Rahbar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laila Rahbar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Rappahannock General Hospital, Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Rappahannock General Hospital
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rahbar is a very nice doctor who listens and cares. She takes time with me and tries to see which options are best for my condition. We tried a new infusion, and it's been helping so much. She's the best.
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1417140864
- Wake Forest University
