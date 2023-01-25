Overview of Dr. Laila Rahbar, MD

Dr. Laila Rahbar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Rappahannock General Hospital, Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rahbar works at Arthritis and Rheumatic Diseases in Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.