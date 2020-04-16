Dr. Laina Crowthers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crowthers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laina Crowthers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laina Crowthers, MD
Dr. Laina Crowthers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Crowthers works at
Dr. Crowthers' Office Locations
-
1
Broadway Ob. Gyn. Llp695 Eddy St Ste 21, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 272-1550
-
2
Sleep Disorder- Fatima Hospital1539 Atwood Ave, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 272-1550
-
3
Karen L. Mcgoldrick MD1050 Main St, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 272-1550
-
4
Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island101 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 272-1550MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crowthers?
She delivered my second baby, and has been my GYN for last 18 years. Lovely bedside manner, listens, asks the right questions, engaged and moreover, has gained my trust. I look forward to seeing her every year. I highly recommend her, and the sentiment from those who I referred can't say enough about her.
About Dr. Laina Crowthers, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1215953716
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crowthers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crowthers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crowthers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crowthers works at
Dr. Crowthers speaks Italian and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowthers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowthers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowthers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowthers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.