Dr. Laini Gaar, MD

Dermatology
Dr. Laini Gaar, MD is a Dermatologist in Punta Gorda, FL. 

Dr. Gaar works at Coastal Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - Punta Gorda in Punta Gorda, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Folliculitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Coastal Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - Punta Gorda
    1111 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Folliculitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Herpes Simplex Infection
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Cellulitis
Dermabrasion
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Hidradenitis
Intense Pulse Light
Jock Itch
Juvederm Ultra Plus
Microdermabrasion
Microneedling
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
Photorejuvenation
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment
Radiesse® Injections
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane Defyne
Restylane Refyne
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Resurfacing
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
    Jan 19, 2023
    Dr. Gaar was professional and efficient in doing the examination. Reception was very helpful in check-in procedures. Clinic seems to be quite busy.
    Dermatology
    English
    Female
    1700029337
    Dermatology
    Dr. Laini Gaar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaar is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Gaar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gaar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaar works at Coastal Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - Punta Gorda in Punta Gorda, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gaar's profile.

    Dr. Gaar has seen patients for Folliculitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaar on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

