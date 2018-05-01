Overview of Dr. Lainie Hazan, MD

Dr. Lainie Hazan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Hazan works at NYU Langonge Endocrinology Associates - Garden City in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.