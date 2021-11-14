Overview of Dr. Lainie Hurst, MD

Dr. Lainie Hurst, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Hurst works at New York Physicians in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.