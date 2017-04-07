Dr. Laird Vermont, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vermont is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laird Vermont, MD
Overview of Dr. Laird Vermont, MD
Dr. Laird Vermont, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vermont's Office Locations
- 1 621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 2003, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 994-0444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vermont was my childhood doctor and is not my sons physician. He is great with answering any questions and being honest with his opinions. No fluff in his reasoning or diagnosis. Very personable and supports parents decisions. I have had pediatricians in the past that make all parents feel stupid and unacknowledged of their own children.
About Dr. Laird Vermont, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ind U MC
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
