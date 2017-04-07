See All Pediatricians in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Laird Vermont, MD

Pediatrics
4.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Laird Vermont, MD

Dr. Laird Vermont, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Vermont's Office Locations

  1. 1
    621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 2003, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 994-0444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Viral Infection
Pharyngitis
Fever
Viral Infection
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Asthma
Cough
Ear Ache
Headache
Hives
Laryngitis
Nausea
  Rash
Sinusitis
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 07, 2017
    Dr. Vermont was my childhood doctor and is not my sons physician. He is great with answering any questions and being honest with his opinions. No fluff in his reasoning or diagnosis. Very personable and supports parents decisions. I have had pediatricians in the past that make all parents feel stupid and unacknowledged of their own children.
    St Louis, MO — Apr 07, 2017
    About Dr. Laird Vermont, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235190570
    Education & Certifications

    • Ind U MC
    • St Louis U, School of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
