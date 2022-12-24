Dr. Smajkic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laisvyde Smajkic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laisvyde Smajkic, MD
Dr. Laisvyde Smajkic, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They graduated from VYTAUTA DIDZIOJO UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Smajkic's Office Locations
1
The Outpatient Care Center-urgent Care6700 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 974-7350
2
Amg - Nesset1775 Ballard Rd, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 318-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is one of the best doctors I have ever seen Helped me when everybody else gave up on me. Came up with the plan and the answer
About Dr. Laisvyde Smajkic, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1013943729
Education & Certifications
- VYTAUTA DIDZIOJO UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smajkic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smajkic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smajkic has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smajkic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Smajkic. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smajkic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smajkic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smajkic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.