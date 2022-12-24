Overview of Dr. Laisvyde Smajkic, MD

Dr. Laisvyde Smajkic, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They graduated from VYTAUTA DIDZIOJO UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Smajkic works at The Outpatient Care Center-urgent Care in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.