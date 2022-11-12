See All General Surgeons in Amarillo, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Lajohn Quigley, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lajohn Quigley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

Dr. Quigley works at Texas Tech Physicians in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Tech Physicians
    1400 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 414-9558
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
  • Northwest Texas Healthcare System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 12, 2022
    Went in there and he was very helpful and compassionate about my issues
    CS — Nov 12, 2022
    About Dr. Lajohn Quigley, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609076959
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Greenville Hosp Systems
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lajohn Quigley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quigley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quigley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quigley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quigley works at Texas Tech Physicians in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Quigley’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Quigley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quigley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quigley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quigley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

