Overview of Dr. Lajos Toth, MD

Dr. Lajos Toth, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Habersham Medical Center and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Toth works at The Longstreet Clinic PC in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Braselton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.