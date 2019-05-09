See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Huntington, NY
Dr. Lajpat Gandhi, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (6)
Map Pin Small Huntington, NY
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lajpat Gandhi, MD

Dr. Lajpat Gandhi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL.

Dr. Gandhi works at LAJPAT GANDHI, MD in Huntington, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gandhi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lajpat Gandhi, MD
    110 E Main St Ste 5, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 427-6411

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Lajpat Gandhi, MD

  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
  • 47 years of experience
  • English
  • 1528134889
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
  • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gandhi works at LAJPAT GANDHI, MD in Huntington, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gandhi’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

