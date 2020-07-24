Dr. Lakeisha Demerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lakeisha Demerson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lakeisha Demerson, MD
Dr. Lakeisha Demerson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Dr. Demerson works at
Dr. Demerson's Office Locations
-
1
Bay Area Obstetrics & Gynecology PA17 Professional Park Dr, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 417-4949Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Demerson?
Dr. Demerson is an amazing and compassionate OB/GYN. She explained thingsto me in a straightforward, but kind manner.
About Dr. Lakeisha Demerson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1346479318
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demerson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demerson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demerson works at
Dr. Demerson has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demerson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Demerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.