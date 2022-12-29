Overview of Dr. Lakhi Sakhrani, MD

Dr. Lakhi Sakhrani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Sakhrani works at Lakhi M. Sakhrani MD A Medical Corp. in Alhambra, CA with other offices in San Gabriel, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.