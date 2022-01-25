Overview

Dr. Lakhinder Bhatia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Bhatia works at Lakhinder Bhatia, MD in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.