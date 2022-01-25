Dr. Lakhinder Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lakhinder Bhatia, MD
Overview
Dr. Lakhinder Bhatia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Locations
Lakhinder Bhatia, MD200 N John Young Pkwy Ste 102, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 589-7504
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Our experience with Dr. Bhatia has ben exceptionally good. My wife needed an endoscopy and Dr Bhatia did the procedure. My interaction with him before the procedure and after the procedure was excellent. A few days later he called to inquire about my wife's health and offered some valuable advice. Sincere thanks to Dr Bhatia from the Kapoor Family. Dr. Krishna D Kapoor
About Dr. Lakhinder Bhatia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1619070851
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Carney Hospital
- Armed Forces Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatia has seen patients for Hernia, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhatia speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.