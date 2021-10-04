Overview

Dr. Lakhjit Sandhu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sandhu works at California Heart Medical Associates in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.