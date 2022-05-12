Overview of Dr. Lakhvinder Wadhwa, MD

Dr. Lakhvinder Wadhwa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Germantown, MD. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Wadhwa works at Germantown Primary HealthCare in Germantown, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.