Overview of Dr. Laki Rousou, MD

Dr. Laki Rousou, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Noble Hospital, Holyoke Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Rousou works at Rs Cardiology & Internal Medicine PC in Springfield, MA with other offices in Holyoke, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Lung Cancer and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.