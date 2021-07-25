Dr. Lakimerly Coates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lakimerly Coates, MD
Overview
Dr. Lakimerly Coates, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.
Dr. Coates works at
Locations
Rockford Dermatology Sc4338 MORSAY DR, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 399-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very proactive and always willing to listen. She problem solves with the patient and cares about your insight. However, her office is very busy and wait times can be long. Overall, I trust her medical judgment and she always listens.
About Dr. Lakimerly Coates, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1871576264
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coates has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coates accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coates has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Coates. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.