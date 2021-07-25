See All Dermatologists in Rockford, IL
Dr. Lakimerly Coates, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lakimerly Coates, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.

Dr. Coates works at Rockford Dermatology in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rockford Dermatology Sc
    4338 MORSAY DR, Rockford, IL 61107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 399-6400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jul 25, 2021
    She is very proactive and always willing to listen. She problem solves with the patient and cares about your insight. However, her office is very busy and wait times can be long. Overall, I trust her medical judgment and she always listens.
    — Jul 25, 2021
    About Dr. Lakimerly Coates, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871576264
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lakimerly Coates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coates has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coates works at Rockford Dermatology in Rockford, IL. View the full address on Dr. Coates’s profile.

    Dr. Coates has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Coates. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coates.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

