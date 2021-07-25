Overview

Dr. Lakimerly Coates, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.



Dr. Coates works at Rockford Dermatology in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.