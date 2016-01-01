Overview of Dr. Lakshika Ranaweera, MD

Dr. Lakshika Ranaweera, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan.



Dr. Ranaweera works at Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan Inc. in Manhattan, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.