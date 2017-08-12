Overview

Dr. Lakshma Tiyyagura, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Tiyyagura works at S & A Podiatry Clinic Inc. in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.