Dr. Lakshma Tiyyagura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiyyagura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lakshma Tiyyagura, MD
Overview
Dr. Lakshma Tiyyagura, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Dr. Tiyyagura works at
Locations
-
1
S & A Podiatry Clinic Inc.420 W Acacia St Ste 18, Stockton, CA 95203 Directions (209) 466-4685Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
George E. Rishwain M.d. Inc1805 N California St Ste 309, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 466-4685
-
3
St. Joseph's Medical Center1800 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 466-4685
-
4
Dameron Hospital525 W Acacia St, Stockton, CA 95203 Directions (209) 944-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- Dameron Hospital
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tiyyagura?
I have utmost trust in Dr Tiyyagura and his staff with my medical needs . I am glad that they are a part of my health care team.
About Dr. Lakshma Tiyyagura, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1164527883
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tiyyagura has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiyyagura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tiyyagura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tiyyagura works at
Dr. Tiyyagura has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tiyyagura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiyyagura. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiyyagura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tiyyagura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tiyyagura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.