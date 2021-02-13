Overview

Dr. Lakshmana Pendyala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They completed their residency with Univ Louisville



Dr. Pendyala works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology in Jeffersonville, IN with other offices in Paoli, IN, Corydon, IN and Scottsburg, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.