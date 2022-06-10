Overview of Dr. Lakshmanan Rajendran, MD

Dr. Lakshmanan Rajendran, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.