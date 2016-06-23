Dr. Lakshmi Aggarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aggarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lakshmi Aggarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lakshmi Aggarwal, MD
Dr. Lakshmi Aggarwal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Noble Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Dr. Aggarwal works at
Dr. Aggarwal's Office Locations
-
1
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology Inc2514 E DuPont Rd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 484-8830
-
2
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology11143 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 484-8830
-
3
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology Inc7910 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 108, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 484-8830
-
4
Parkview Noble Hospital401 N Sawyer Rd, Kendallville, IN 46755 Directions (260) 347-8455
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Noble Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aggarwal?
Takes time to explain and to answer questions. Very trustworthy.
About Dr. Lakshmi Aggarwal, MD
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1528060431
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aggarwal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aggarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aggarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aggarwal works at
Dr. Aggarwal has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aggarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Aggarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aggarwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aggarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aggarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.