Dr. Lakshmi Balasubramanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balasubramanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lakshmi Balasubramanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lakshmi Balasubramanian, MD
Dr. Lakshmi Balasubramanian, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from Tamilnadu Dr. Mgr University and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Balasubramanian works at
Dr. Balasubramanian's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology - Cedar Park1401 Medical Pkwy Bldg B Ste 412, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 503-5094
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balasubramanian?
Could not be more pleased with the care and swevice I was given.
About Dr. Lakshmi Balasubramanian, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1063433381
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Tamilnadu Dr. Mgr University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balasubramanian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balasubramanian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balasubramanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balasubramanian works at
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Balasubramanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balasubramanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balasubramanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balasubramanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.