Dr. Lakshmi Dasaree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasaree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lakshmi Dasaree, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lakshmi Dasaree, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Dr. Dasaree works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist South1264 Wesley Dr Ste 103, Memphis, TN 38116 Directions (901) 763-0730
-
2
Lakshmi K Dasari PC6005 Park Ave Ste 720B, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 763-0730
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dasaree?
Excellent physician… thorough and caring. Staff are professional and kind.
About Dr. Lakshmi Dasaree, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1225089477
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dasaree has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dasaree accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dasaree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dasaree works at
Dr. Dasaree has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dasaree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dasaree speaks Hindi and Telugu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasaree. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasaree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dasaree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dasaree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.