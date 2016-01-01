Dr. Lakshmi Gururaja-Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gururaja-Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lakshmi Gururaja-Rao, MD
Overview of Dr. Lakshmi Gururaja-Rao, MD
Dr. Lakshmi Gururaja-Rao, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Gururaja-Rao works at
Dr. Gururaja-Rao's Office Locations
NBIMC - Pediatric Health Center166 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-6607
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Lakshmi Gururaja-Rao, MD
- Pediatrics
- 54 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1275540379
Education & Certifications
- United Hosps
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gururaja-Rao accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gururaja-Rao using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gururaja-Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gururaja-Rao speaks Hindi.
Dr. Gururaja-Rao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gururaja-Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gururaja-Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gururaja-Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.