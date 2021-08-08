Overview of Dr. Lakshmi Khatri, MD

Dr. Lakshmi Khatri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.



Dr. Khatri works at Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Family Health Center in Beachwood, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.