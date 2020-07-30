Overview of Dr. Lakshmi Menezes, MD

Dr. Lakshmi Menezes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.



Dr. Menezes works at Florida Medical Clinic - Internal Medicine in Wesley Chapel, FL with other offices in Lutz, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.