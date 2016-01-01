See All Pediatric Rheumatologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. L Nandini Moorthy, MB BS

Pediatric Rheumatology
2.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. L Nandini Moorthy, MB BS

Dr. L Nandini Moorthy, MB BS is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Moorthy works at Office in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Tinton Falls, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moorthy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    89 French St Fl 4, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 490-1373
  2. 2
    Office
    66 W Gilbert St Ste 100, Tinton Falls, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 490-1426

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Familial Mediterranean Fever Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. L Nandini Moorthy, MB BS

  • Pediatric Rheumatology
  • 28 years of experience
  • English
  • 1326122565
Education & Certifications

  • Cornell U Med Ctr|Hospital for Special Surgery
  • Cornell U Med Ctr
  • University of North Carolina Hospitals
  • Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
  • Pediatric Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. L Nandini Moorthy, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moorthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Moorthy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Moorthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Moorthy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moorthy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moorthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moorthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

