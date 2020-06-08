Dr. Mukundan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakshmi Mukundan, MD
Overview of Dr. Lakshmi Mukundan, MD
Dr. Lakshmi Mukundan, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mukundan works at
Dr. Mukundan's Office Locations
Texas Oncology Cedar Park1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 412, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 528-7202
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is an excellent physician with all the qualities needed to meet that standard. She has been my Dr for a year. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Lakshmi Mukundan, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619137015
Education & Certifications
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
