Dr. Nadiminti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakshmi Nadiminti, DO
Overview of Dr. Lakshmi Nadiminti, DO
Dr. Lakshmi Nadiminti, DO is a Neurology Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Nadiminti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nadiminti's Office Locations
-
1
Garden State Neurology and Neuro-Oncology, PC100 State Route 36 Ste 1A, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 229-6200
-
2
Garden State Neurology & Neuro-Oncology9 Hospital Dr Ste A7, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 341-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nadiminti?
About Dr. Lakshmi Nadiminti, DO
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1801055660
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nadiminti accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nadiminti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nadiminti works at
Dr. Nadiminti has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nadiminti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadiminti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadiminti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadiminti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadiminti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.