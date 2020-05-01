Dr. Nandiwada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakshmi Nandiwada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lakshmi Nandiwada, MD
Dr. Lakshmi Nandiwada, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College.
Dr. Nandiwada works at
Dr. Nandiwada's Office Locations
L Nandiwada MD195 US Highway 9 Ste 112, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 431-0505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It’s s wonderful office. Dr. Nandiwada is very knowledgeable and thorough. It’s a pleasure dealing with every single person that works in the office.
About Dr. Lakshmi Nandiwada, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1477591345
Education & Certifications
- Charity Hospital
- Govt Genl Hosp
- University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College
- Ssn College, Narasaraoper ,Ap,India
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nandiwada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nandiwada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nandiwada speaks Hindi and Telugu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nandiwada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nandiwada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nandiwada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nandiwada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.