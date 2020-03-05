Overview of Dr. Lakshmi Rani Laguduva, MD

Dr. Lakshmi Rani Laguduva, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Laguduva works at One to One FemaleCare, PA in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Montville, NJ and Bedminster, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.