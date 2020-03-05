Dr. Lakshmi Rani Laguduva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laguduva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lakshmi Rani Laguduva, MD
Overview of Dr. Lakshmi Rani Laguduva, MD
Dr. Lakshmi Rani Laguduva, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Laguduva works at
Dr. Laguduva's Office Locations
1
One to One FemaleCare111 Madison Ave Ste 305, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 683-1400
2
One To One Female Care170 Changebridge Rd Bldg B1, Montville, NJ 07045 Directions (973) 227-8898
3
One to One FemaleCare2345 Lamington Rd Ste 107, Bedminster, NJ 07921 Directions (908) 719-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Laguduva, delivered my last child via csection. Prior to my delivery, our office visits were always full of Q&A time and I never felt judged or rushed through our time together. On the day of delivery, her bedside manner was top notch and her demeanor was empathetic and calming which put my mind at ease and made for a very pleasant and memorable delivery. I’ve always had very positive experience with Dr. Laguduva. Additionally, I’ve seen Julia Wood for my annuals and have had nothing but positive experiences with her. She offers so much insight and genuinely cares about her patients health and well being. The entire staff is pleasant, energetic and professional. I also appreciate being able to view my results or contact my physician by sending a message through the mobile app which is a huge time saver for me.
About Dr. Lakshmi Rani Laguduva, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hindi and Tamil
- 1962699330
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Laguduva works at
