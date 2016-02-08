Dr. Lakshmi Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lakshmi Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lakshmi Reddy, MD
Dr. Lakshmi Reddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Med Coll and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Lakshmi Reddy 21216 Northwest Freeway Suite 23021216 Northwest Fwy Ste 230, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 805-3633Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday2:00pm - 5:00pmFriday2:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She doesn't rush you out. Very thoughtful of your needs.Gets to the problem.
About Dr. Lakshmi Reddy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1407876824
Education & Certifications
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Gandhi Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.