Overview of Dr. Lakshmi Reddy, MD

Dr. Lakshmi Reddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Med Coll and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Lakshmi Reddy 21216 Northwest Freeway Suite 230 in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.