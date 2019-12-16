Overview

Dr. Lakshmi Seshadri, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Seshadri works at OhioHealth Physician Group in Dublin, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.