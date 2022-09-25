See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Lakshmi Seshadri, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lakshmi Seshadri, MD

Dr. Lakshmi Seshadri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Seshadri works at Codwell Family Foot Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seshadri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatologic Surgery Center of Houston P.A.
    7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 930, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 981-6222
  2. 2
    Houston Office
    7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 354, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 771-3831

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Arthritis
Cough
Osteopenia
Arthritis
Cough

Osteopenia
Arthritis
Cough
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Warts
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MHealth Insured
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 25, 2022
    A highly knowledgeable, excellent physician who is also extremely caring and personable.
    Umesh Mathur — Sep 25, 2022
    About Dr. Lakshmi Seshadri, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275535478
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Michigan State University Kalamazoo Center for Medical Studies
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lakshmi Seshadri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seshadri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seshadri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seshadri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seshadri works at Codwell Family Foot Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Seshadri’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Seshadri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seshadri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seshadri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seshadri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

