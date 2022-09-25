Overview of Dr. Lakshmi Seshadri, MD

Dr. Lakshmi Seshadri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Seshadri works at Codwell Family Foot Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.