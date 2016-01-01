Overview of Dr. Lakshmi Tenneti, MD

Dr. Lakshmi Tenneti, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bastrop, TX.



Dr. Tenneti works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic Bastrop in Bastrop, TX with other offices in West Lake Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Proteinuria and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.