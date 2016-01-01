Dr. Lakshmi Tenneti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tenneti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lakshmi Tenneti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lakshmi Tenneti, MD
Dr. Lakshmi Tenneti, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bastrop, TX.
Dr. Tenneti works at
Dr. Tenneti's Office Locations
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic Bastrop3101 Highway 71 E Ste 201, Bastrop, TX 78602 Directions (512) 643-2355
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Westlake1250 S Capital of Texas Hwy Fl 1, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 503-5081
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lakshmi Tenneti, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Dr. Tenneti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tenneti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tenneti has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Proteinuria and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tenneti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
